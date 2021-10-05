Lyon: new reviews on VAR

Once again, Olympique Lyonnais complains about the refereeing. Nothing to report regarding the decisions taken during the derby in Saint-Etienne (1-1) on Sunday. Unlike its central defender Jérôme Boateng (see yesterday’s brief at 10.58 p.m.), the Rhone club believes that the expulsion of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was justified, as was the penalty following the hand of Jason Denayer.

On the other hand, the OL press release returns to the defeat in Paris (2-1, 6th day) with the sole of Angel Di Maria on Maxence Caqueret, only sanctioned with a yellow card, and the penalty unfairly awarded to Neymar . But that’s not all. Lyon also regrets the absence of a red card for the Trojan Karim Azamoum after his intervention on Houssem Aouar (3-1 victory, 7th day). Finally, the Gones still do not understand the exclusion of their left side Emerson against Lorient (1-1, 8th day).





“If the VAR worked well during the derby on Sunday evening, we can regret that this was not always the case. Why did certain contentious actions not lead to an intervention by the VAR? And why such a lack of homogeneity on certain phases of the game, where different decisions are applied for similar actions? These are questions that video assistance should not raise, ”concluded the club led by Jean-Michel Aulas.

Read 13.773 times – by Eric Bethsy on 04/10/2021 at 19:16



