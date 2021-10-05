MacBook Pro equipped with M1X processor would arrive later this month

The tidal wave of iPhone announcements has passed, the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are being tested, it is time for Apple to look to the future. In this case, the near future, since according to Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to launch its new MacBook Pro equipped with an M1X processor, an evolution of the SoC introduced last November in the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini.

Approaching

According to the American journalist, the M1X is not only still planned for this year, but it could make its appearance in new MacBook Pros in the “month to come”. As logic would have it, this new SoC should take place in high-end Mac models, be it the 13-inch MacBook Pros or the top-performing Mac mini, which, for the time being, are still equipped with an Intel processor. .

The sources of Mark Gurman seem to indicate that the M1X will be available in two versions. Both will have ten cores for the CPU part, eight high performance cores and two low power cores. As on the previous generation of M1s, the difference could be made in the number of cores embedded in the graphics part of the SoC. We could, depending on the model, find between 16 and 32.





A new design

The arrival of this new chip would also be accompanied, if we are to believe the rumors, of a new design and a new size of panel. The MacBook Pro would go to 14 inches and keep 16 inches for its very high end. Both screen sizes would adopt mini LED technology, which was introduced in the 12.9-inch iPad Pros in May this year. This redesign would allow Apple to once again slide in an SD card reader, an HDMI port and a MagSafe socket. Finally, if we are to believe an old rumor, the Touch Bar could retire and again give way to function keys.

Finally, it seems that as promising as this chip is, it is not intended to be embedded in Mac Pro. Apple would continue to develop very high performance SoCs for this range. In addition, Apple is already preparing an M2 for the future entry-level MacBook Air, iMac and MacBook Pro, which were the first to switch to an Apple Silicon chip.

Source: Power On, by Mark Gurman