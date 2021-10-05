Maestro Caroline moved to tears on the set of France 2, Nagui cannot believe it (VIDEO)

Caroline, the great Maestro of Do not forget the lyrics, could not restrain his emotion at the idea of singing a song by Lomepal. A song that brought him happiness since it allowed him to reach 200,000 euros!
Since September 18, Caroline has been making her way in Do not forget the lyrics. She continues, show after show, her ascent in the ranking of the greatest Maestros of the game of Nagui on France 2. The candidate has even managed to integrate the Masters. A course reminiscent of that of a great champion of the program, Margaux. She told us that she was afraid to see herself on the screen. “A large part of my shoots took place when I was not yet on the air. It reassured me, because I was apprehensive to see myself on TV. Especially since this show is very physical. shootings follow one another. We don’t always remember what we say “, she declared thus.
The candidate discovers with emotion the title she will sing in the final
On October 2, the host reserved a very nice surprise for the Maestro, by inviting his mother on the set of the show. And without knowing it, Nagui again gave Caroline a very nice gift, this Monday, October 4. At the time of the final, the candidate indeed had a hard time concealing her emotion by noting that Too handsome de Lomepal was one of the two songs she could sing for the 20,000 euros. “I love Lomepal. I love this song. I play it on the piano. I hope it doesn’t bring bad luck to me like in the past. When I play it on the piano, usually I am not focused on the lyrics. . So I did not review it “, explained the Maestro to Nagui, very moved.
A song that allows him to reach 200,000 euros
“Caroline, you really have tears in your eyes before you even sing it”, the host was surprised. “I love this song, it’s so beautiful”, she retorted. Before asking him: “You know her ?” A question that greatly amused Nagui, who pointed out that Lomepal had rightly interpreted it in Taratata. And despite her doubts, the participant has mastered the lyrics to perfection to the point of winning the 20,000 euros again. She thus took away the total sum of 200,000 euros in 27 victories, which now makes her of her the 16th largest of the Maestros. “And there is something that is great, which I also find with the artists in The Artistis that you are in your twenties, the symbol of this generation, which grew up listening to Brassens, Brel and who loves Lomepal, and who loves Romeo Elvis … divisions, sectarianism, etiquette. We love beautiful lyrics, beautiful songs, whatever their age and style. And it is a pleasure for us to see you win and to see you deserve these 200,000 euros “, congratulated Mélanie Page’s companion.