Maintaining the referendum and financing the Covid crisis: three parties no

The Caledonian Republicans, Generations NC and the MPC ask the Minister of Overseas France to maintain the next referendum consultation on December 12. They believe that the organizational conditions can be adapted to the current health context.

In the room, with mask and social distancing, representatives of three loyalist parties. The Caledonian Republicans, the Caledonian Popular Movement and Generations NC held a joint press conference this Tuesday, October 5. A few hours before the arrival of Sébastien Lecornu, expected in Tontouta in the evening, they recalled what they consider to be the stakes of his visit, and consequently, their expectations.

Keep the date of December 12

First subject, the maintenance, defended by these movements, of the next referendum on December 12, 2021 “to restore hope to Caledonians and offer prospects to economic players”. According to them, “a postponement of one year would be fatal for the social climate”.

For the moment, the date is not in question and for us, it is important that it is not. Sonia Backès, Caledonian Republicans

“We consider that the Caledonians expect visibility, to get out of the gloom in which they have been for several years”, argues the president of the southern province.

What about the Gathering?

She explains “Hope for a consensus of the non-separatists on this issue of maintaining the date. Caledonia together has not yet spoken. And the Rally has not really expressed itself either.” “We must be united on this issue”, adds Nicolas Metzdorf, also assuring that “all is well with the Gathering”.





A poll compatible with the virus?

Second point developed during this press conference, the certainty that the organization of the poll can be done in a framework adapted to the Covid crisis: “Arrangement of polling stations in such a way as to limit contact as much as possible”, “ensure a distance of at least 1.5 meters between voters”, “markings”, “office cleaning”, “regular ventilation of the premises”.

Short, “The sanitary conditions must be organized so that, in the polling stations, we live with the Covid. But whether it is today or in a year, anyway, it will be necessary to organize all the elections to take this risk into account sanitary “, defends Sonia Backès. “There is no particular interest in shifting from the date initially planned.”

The call for financial support from the State

Third subject, and not the least, these elected officials ask the State to continue to support New Caledonia in the financing of the health crisis. Crisis which will cost alone between 39 and 49 billion francs and that the territory, they insist, cannot assume alone.

“We will need to benefit from the support of the State, once again, to recover and support the companies impacted by the effects of this period of confinement and for the most vulnerable people”, they say. By adding, in a referendum campaign air: “The State will have to specify the conditions for obtaining this financial assistance and to enlighten us in particular on [son] attribution or not in case of victory of Yes during the next consultation “.