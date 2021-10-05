Malaysia summons Chinese ambassador after ships raided its economic zone

This is the second time this year that Malaysia has protested Beijing’s forays into the contested waters of the South China Sea. In June, 16 Chinese military planes angered the Southeast Asian country.

Malaysia summoned the Chinese ambassador on Monday (October 4th) to protest after the incursion of Chinese ships into its exclusive economic maritime zone in the South China Sea. The authorities in Kuala Lumpur summoned Ambassador Ouyang Yujing “to expose Malaysia’s position and protest against the presence and activity of Chinese ships, including a nautical charting vessel, in its exclusive economic zone“, Said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

Read alsoEuropeans in search of a strategy to stand up to China





The ministry accused China of breaking international law by sending its ships off the states of Sabah and Sarawak on the island of Borneo. This is the second time this year that Malaysia has summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest Beijing’s forays into the contested waters of the South China Sea. In June, it was the incursion of 16 Chinese military planes into the same area that provoked the ire of the Southeast Asian country.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea and has built military outposts on small islands and atolls in the region, angering several countries with claims to the waters neighboring their territory. Last year a Chinese charting vessel clashed with a Malaysian vessel searching for oil off Borneo. Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims on the South China Sea. The United States has sent military vessels to the region to assert their rights to freedom of navigation, much to China’s annoyance.