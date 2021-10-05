Manchester City: the disgusting gesture of a supporter of the Reds is controversial

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Yesterday, the pleasant clash between Liverpool and Manchester City (2-2) was marred by a disgusting incident. the Daily Mail report that Citizens filed a complaint after a supporter of Reds spat on a Manchester City staff member after Phil Foden’s equalizer. Liverpool are investigating this allegation which could lead to serious sanctions against the supporter in question.

“I am sure Liverpool will take action on this person”

After the meeting, Pep Guardiola calmed things down at Sky Sports’ microphone, preferring to talk about an isolated act that should not stigmatize the Anfield audience: “I heard something from the crowd – something from unpleasant for the staff. But I don’t know what exactly. I haven’t seen the footage. I’m sure Liverpool will take action on this person. Liverpool are far superior to this kind of behavior. Nothing will change my admiration for this person. This club. The same thing happened a few years ago when they destroyed our bus when we came here. It’s some people, not Liverpool FC. It’s always a pleasure to come to this stadium, it’s an honor for that atmosphere, the way they support the team “.



