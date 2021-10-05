Manchester United: avowed by Ferguson, Solskjaer crystallizes criticism

Despite an XXL summer recruitment, Manchester United is struggling to find its rhythm at the start of the season. Dj strongly criticized, the Mancunian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was even disavowed by Sir Alex Ferguson for his management with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to react with MU.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly does not have the right to mistake with Manchester United. Despite a contract until June 2024, the Red Devils coach finds himself facing constant pressure on the Mancunian bench.

It must be said that the leaders of MU have made significant investments this summer to give it the means to return to the top with the arrival of Raphal Varane, Jadon Sancho and of course Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mrs. Ferguson admits it …

And at the start of the season, the Norwegian technician finds himself targeted by many criticisms. In sporting terms, the situation is not catastrophic with in particular a current 4th place, 2 points behind the leader, in the Premier League. However, MU has already experienced resounding failures, on the lawn of the Young Boys of Bern (1-2) in the Champions League, but also against West Ham (0-1) in the League Cup. To make matters worse, his team is not seductive with very mixed collective performances and results too often pulled off on individual exploits.

Even in its management, Solskjaer is not unanimous. While the use of Sancho represents a conundrum over the last few weeks (only 5 starts and not on his usual side), the Scandinavian also had the audacity to do without Cristiano Ronaldo, entered the 57th minute, at the stroke of start of the match against Everton (1-1) on Saturday in the league. A choice much criticized, even by Sir Alex Ferguson! I also think that when the Everton players saw that Ronaldo wasn’t playing, it was a little … He came in? I know, but you always have to start with your best players, whispered the former MU manager during a conversation with MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A pressure standard

Unsurprisingly, Ferguson’s comments are causing a stir in England. This Tuesday, this little sentence is found for example on the Unes du Mirror, Star Sport and Daily Express. A way to put even more pressure on Solskjaer. With a quality workforce at his disposal, the 48-year-old man, always supported by his management, will have to quickly find the right formula to win over. Because Manchester United has no more time to waste …





English media feast

