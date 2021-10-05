Manchester United – Cristiano Ronaldo on bench against Everton: Ferguson criticizes Solskjaer’s decision





Manchester United’s starting lineup on Saturday against Everton had surprised more than one. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made strong choices leaving Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Paul Pogba or Jadon Sancho on the substitutes bench. They were not really successful, since the Red Devils conceded a draw at home against the Toffees (1-1). And Sir Alex Ferguson did not hide his incomprehension in front of the decisions of the Mancunian coach.

“Fergie” said Cristiano Ronaldo should have started the meeting in a video taken by the British tabloid The Daily Mirror. “You always have to start the best players“Says the Scotsman. Ronaldo had replaced Edinson Cavani in the 57th minute of play as Manchester United led thanks to a goal from Anthony Martial just before the break. A few minutes after CR7 came into play, Everton had equalized thanks to Andros Townsend, who had tried to celebrate his goal in the manner of the Portuguese star.

Solskjaer himself had hinted that Ronaldo could be preserved for this meeting in a press conference the day before the match, while the five-time Ballon d’Or had been the hero of MU’s victory against Villarreal a few days earlier, with a victorious goal scored at the end of added time (2-1). “Obviously we will have to manage his playing time, make sure he stays in shape“Said the Norwegian technician. Solskjaer had walked the talk by leaving him on the bench against Everton. A decision which earned him many criticisms, and not just those of” Fergie “.

Record, emotional discharge, integration: why Ronaldo is the ultimate C1 player