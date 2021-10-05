Marathon des Sables: a Frenchman dies, victim of cardiac arrest

A Frenchman died on Monday around 5 p.m., victim of a cardiac arrest during the second stage of the Marathon des Sables, a 250 km competition organized over six days in the Moroccan desert. “The man, close to fifty, who had fulfilled all the medical requirements prior to the race, had successfully completed the first step, without having recourse to the medical service,” said the press release from the organizers.

“After his discomfort, he was immediately rescued by two other competing doctors, who triggered the SOS button on his beacon and started the cardiac massage protocol. The medical director of the event arrived on the scene in the following minutes by helicopter (…) After forty-five minutes of resuscitation, the medical team declared death ”.



39 disqualifications during the first stage

The creator and organizer of the race, Patrick Bauer, gathered the participants in the early evening on the bivouac to announce the death to them. In the history of the Marathon des Sables, created in 1986, this is the third death to have occurred during the event. The start of the 35th edition was given on Sunday for 682 competitors. Traditionally organized in April, the Marathon des Sables takes place this year in October, due to the crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.