Marine El Himer restores the truth about Julien Guirado

Marine El Himer defended herself against the media return of her ex Julien Guirado. Océane’s twin sister wanted to make things clear in an Instagram story. She doesn’t want to be associated with her ex.
Marine El Himer finds herself in the news, despite herself. While her ex-boyfriend Julien Guirado continues interviews for the release of his book entitled “My truth“in which he transcribed his version of the story of domestic violence that opposed them, it was his stint on the 6play show” Love Coaching “that made the young Marseille respond. For her, no redemption n ‘ is possible for the one who violated her physically and psychologically. Charges that the candidate, revealed in Secret Story 7, never refuted. After this update, Gauthier’s sister – currently seen in The Battle of the Couples on TFX, no longer wants to be associated with her former boyfriend.
Julien Guirado finds support …
After more than a year of absence from the screens (television, platform), Julien Guirado is indeed back. A media comeback associated with a mea-culpa concerning the violence he engaged in on his ex-girlfriend. If some viewers are not ready to forgive him for his actions, other major players in the field that he meets and that he would like to meet again are ready to give him a second chance. This is the case of Nikola Lozina, emblematic figure of W9, who spoke in a question and answer on his Instagram account: “He must make his comeback (on TV editor’s note) like Benzema. He is on the right track. A repentant show, an open-hearted book, we’re not bad. “
… but not with Marine
On the side of Marie El Himer, she will not forgive anything. In her Instagram story of October 4, she also wanted to send a message, attacking the few supporters of the former candidate: “Don’t be fooled by appearances, they are often deceptive and I speak to you knowingly. So just pull out a book and do a Love Coaching nickname to victimize a monster? We will have seen it all. Thank goodness it doesn’t work with me anymore. I want to set the record straight by saying that 90% of the violence was physical and the rest was psychological. I would ask you to no longer associate me with this individual, thank you.“