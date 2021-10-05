Marine Vignes in family: rare photo with her companion, her daughter Nina spitting portrait of Nagui!

Many years ago, Nagui lived four years of love with Marine Vignes. During this beautiful story, the couple welcomed a daughter, Nina, now 24 years old. Finally, in 1999, when the girl was only 2 years old, the two animators separated. Since then, they have each rebuilt their lives on their own. Less exposed than her ex-companion, Marine Vines However, shares a few moments of his intimate life on social networks.

Sunday, October 3, 2021, the beauty takes her Instagram account to post a superb family photo. Above, she poses with a smile, installed in a superb kitchen and wearing a pretty purple t-shirt with orange inscriptions signed Gucci and currently on sale for 450 euros. The presenter of Weather on the map (France 3) with Laurent Romejko is well surrounded. Indeed, she appears in family with his eldest Nina, his second daughter Tess (16 years old) born of his love affairs with his long-time companion, the director Marc-Antoine Colonna, also present in the photo.





In the caption of this pretty portrait for four, Marine Vignes makes an important clarification: on October 3, 2021, she actually celebrated her birthday. The beauty thus celebrated her 49 years, or rather “50-1“.”Simply end this quarantine, well surrounded. Thank you darling“, she wrote, thanking her lover, her daughters but also her closest friends.”How lucky to have you in my life! “, she continues, drunk with happiness.