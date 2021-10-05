Mauritius requires tourists to have Covid insurance upon arrival

Tread Mauritian soil and enjoy vacations at a price. Tourists going to Mauritius should keep themselves properly informed before embarking on a stay to enjoy the lagoons and the beach.

While the reopening of the borders took place to the sound of ravanes on October 1, travelers are however subject to many constraints despite a complete vaccination record. Travelers are required to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before boarding, an antigen test on arrival, another 5 days later, as well as Covid-19 insurance.





If the expensive and restrictive fortnight is reserved for unvaccinated people, things get tough for the vaccinated. The traveler subjected to an antigen test on arrival must wait for the green light from the authorities via his smartphone during the day. If it is negative, then he will be able to leave his hotel, his guest room or his reservation. Note that passengers under 18 are exempt from vaccination, but they must present a negative PCR test.

Covid-19 insurance is essential, in the event of placement in a fortnight or hospitalization, the costs are your responsibility. Indeed tested positive and asymptomatic, you will be transferred to a hotel reserved for reception in the fortnight at your expense, and hospitalized if you are symptomatic. The bank card may heat up.