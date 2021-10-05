Mbappé claims his desire to go to Real Madrid!

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

After RMC, it’s L’Equipe’s turn to publish a (long) interview with Kylian Mbappé. And to the question “When you say leaving, was it good for Real Madrid?” “, The star replies:” Of course. Real made an offer. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real. “And it’s up to him to clarify the situation a little more …” I thought my adventure was over. I wanted to find out something else. I had been in the French Championship for six or seven years. I gave what I tried to give to Paris and I think I did it well. Coming to 18 in post-training and doing everything I did, I think that was something remarkable. Afterwards, everyone is free to draw the conclusions they want but that was my assessment. Leaving was the next logical step. “

He does not rule out the idea of ​​prolonging … but seems far from it

So what now? “I stayed and I’m really happy, supports the striker. At no point in the season will you see behavior like, “You didn’t let me go, I’m going to take it easy.” I love football too much and I have too much respect for the club, and for myself, to ease off even one match. And concerning my situation, for a month and a half, two months, we no longer discuss an extension, since I said that I wanted to leave. Mbappé will play the game, he supports him. As for knowing if his departure is already recorded … “It’s been long enough now that I am in football to know that the truth of yesterday is not that of today, nor that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happen. “





The idea of ​​an extension therefore does not seem to be completely ruled out. But finally, to the question “What could make you stay in Paris?” “, Mbappé had this answer:” We are far from it, since I wanted to leave this summer. I’m not going to be the hypocrite and come and throw a bottle in the sea, like, “Oh, I don’t know.” This summer, my ambition was clear, I wanted to leave and put the club in the best conditions to ensure my replacement. Currently, my future is not my priority. I’ve already wasted a lot of energy this summer, and it was exhausting. “