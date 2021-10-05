Mbappé confirms that he called Neymar a tramp

Kylian Mbappé is often criticized for controlling his communication too much and only saying what suits him. In his long interview with L’Equipe, the French striker, however, did not speak in the language of wood when commenting on the famous sequence where we saw him treat Neymar of a tramp during PSG-Montpellier. Mbappé admitted to having used this term well, while ensuring that the subject was closed.





“There is no resentment”

“Yes, yes, I said it, assumed Mbappé. Now, these are things that happen all the time in football. It just doesn’t have to be something left. That’s why, immediately afterwards, given the extent that it had grown, I spoke with him about it. We have already exchanged a lot of words like that in the past and it will continue, because we want to win, but there must not be a certain resentment. There is none at all because I respect the player and the man and I admire what he is. But now, I was not happy with a pass. One day it happened to me too, I did not pass the pass and he was not happy. But there is no problem. “