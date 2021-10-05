Mbappé disgusted, Le Graët’s dirty trick

Euro 2021 will remain a “black spot” in the career of Kylian Mbappé. This is what the world champion confided in addressing the chapter of the France team in a long interview with L’Équipe. After his missed shot on goal against Switzerland, the Paris Saint-Germain striker obviously faced a wave of criticism inherent to his status as a superstar, but also – more serious – to racist insults. Noël Le Graët had publicly declared that he had spoken with Mbappé, the player asking for “more support”. A public outing that disappointed the main interested.

To read also – Mbappé without filter on the return of Benzema





“It was something confidential, and when it came out, I didn’t understand”

” I didn’t understand that. He wanted to meet me immediately after the Euro, I told him that I was going on vacation, and we saw each other as soon as I returned, explained the French striker. It was something confidential, and when it came out, no, I didn’t understand. I don’t hold it against him, I think he had his reasons, but I didn’t complain about a penalty, that’s not true. What I complained to him about was being insulted and called a “monkey” for a penalty. It’s not the same thing. I will never complain about a penalty: the penalty is me who misses it, ”concluded Kylian Mbappé. It is said.

