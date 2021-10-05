Mbappé explains his desires to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappé, September 25, 2021, at the Parc des Princes. CHRISTOPHE ENA / AP

His word was also expected – but rarer – than his goals every weekend in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappé has finally decided to explain his desire to leave Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

“Me, my position was clear. I said I wanted to leave and I said it soon enough ” to the leaders of the PSG, said the Parisian striker in an interview granted to the program “Rothen ignites” of which RMC published, Monday, October 4, extracts on its Internet site.

“I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave”, he insisted during this first speech on the subject, after the failure of his possible transfer to Real Madrid, which unsuccessfully offered some 180 million euros in August to buy back his last year of contract which runs until June 2022. PSG has nevertheless closed the door, declaring through the voice of its sports director, Leonardo, that Mbappé was going “Leave or stay on our terms”.

Read also Messi, Neymar, Mbappé: PSG will have to manage the egos

” I said : “Si don’t want me to go i stay”, Assured Mbappé, who has still not extended his contract, raising fears of a free departure next summer. People have said that I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don’t want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that is absolutely not true. I am told: “Kylian, now you talk to the president [Nasser Al-Khelaïfi]”. “





“I wanted the club to have a transfer fee”

Kylian Mbappé also responded to the accusation that he waited until the last moment of the summer transfer market, at the end of August, to force a departure, denying himself having wanted to leave as a ” thief “. “I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement”, pleaded the former Monegasque, recruited in 2017 for 145 million euros, plus 35 million euros in bonus.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Champions League: PSG coach, this political animal in spite of himself

” [Paris] is a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club could turn around. I wanted everyone to grow up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that “, he believes.

“Discover something else”

In another interview with the sports daily The team, the 22-year-old striker justified his desire to leave by a desire to “Discover something else” after six seasons in the French championship, including four at PSG. “I stayed and I’m really happy”, he admitted, however.

“I especially think that I had to explain myself. (…) I owed that to the supporters, the football fans and the people who read me ”, he said to explain this speech.

Read also Lionel Messi scores his first goal, and PSG offer a prestigious victory against Manchester City

Asked about his future after the current season, Mbappé however remained elusive.

“I’ve been in football long enough now to know that the truth of yesterday is not the truth of today, nor that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happen. “