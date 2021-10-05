Mbappé returns to the clash with Giroud and gives the reason for their confusion

RMC SPORT EVENT – In an event interview granted to RMC for the program Rothen Ignites (this Tuesday at 6 p.m.), Kylian Mbappé did not evade any subject, even agreeing to return at length to the quarrel that opposed him to Olivier Giroud this summer, before the Euro.

In the wake of a Euro “missed on all aspects”, according to Kylian Mbappé, the current coach of the France team Didier Deschamps has made strong choices since the start of September, marked by the ousting Olivier Giroud, who nevertheless seems to flourish at AC Milan. The center forward pays the return of Karim Benzema in blue and a media release during the preparation of the Euro, where he criticized Kylian Mbappé without naming him the “balloons that do not arrive”, during France-Bulgaria ( 3-0).

“It was for me, I was concerned”, smiled Kylian Mbappé on RMC, during an exceptional interview granted to the show Rothen ignites. At the time, the statements go badly on the side of the prodigy of Paris Saint-Germain. “Me, I was disappointed two days. It’s the truth. I had rage at night. It’s true, I’m honest, I had rage at night. It was more the thing… you scores two goals, I come to congratulate you and you don’t tell me anything. “





Mbappé: “Giroud? I have absolutely nothing against him”

The coach did not appreciate either: “He did not have to say that”, he will confirm to the daily L’Equipe after the Euro, where Giroud will play only 40 minutes in four matches. Before pointing out that after each major competition, “there are pages that turn”. Kylian Mbappé managed to turn it, and also wishes his teammate that he can perform in the France team to get closer to the record of goals of Thierry Henry (51): “I think it’s important for him too . “

The two players ended up talking to dispel the misunderstanding, and put an end to this story. “But I think we dragged it out for a really long time,” admits Mbappé, however, before explaining the origin of the confusion between the two players. How to explain that Giroud felt so isolated?

“As I explained, it is a question of profiles. I do not say: ‘Him, I do not give him the ball’. I am not an idiot. But he has a different profile, explains Mbappé. I was criticized for making more passes to Benzema. Benzema, he comes to touch balls 60 meters from the goal. I often watch the post-matches: ‘Him, he gave him 16 balls’. But there are how many key passes, passes to score? If the ball comes, you give a throw-in, we can do 50 … The opponent, he has a coffee, he says when you’re finished, you come in front of our cages. different players. Olivier is more of a surface player, who breathes the goal. He touches fewer balls. It’s a question of profiles. People thought it was a personal perception. Me, I don’t have nothing against him! I have absolutely nothing against him. “