    Mbappé under high pressure, a dramatic turn would be underway!

    This is the subject everyone has been talking about since yesterday. Kylian Mbappé has clarified his situation since yesterday, on RMC then in the Team, recognizing his desires to leave Real Madrid last summer, but also a stalled extension at PSG, which has therefore not the favor of the forecasts to retain the player.

    In the Team, however, Mbappé has not declared anything definitive about his future, including in Paris. “I’ve been in football long enough now to know that the truth of yesterday is not the truth of today, nor that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happen ”

    The Mbappé clan is putting pressure to stay!

    Doubts which perhaps find their justification in the pressure put by his own clan! According to the presenter of the show El Chiringuito, if Kylian Mbappé himself has a wish to join Real Madrid, this would not be shared by his clan who would put pressure on his side so that the French striker continues the adventure at PSG! What to draw a dramatic turn in the weeks to come?

    Kylian Mbappé, the PSG striker, has delivered all his truths since yesterday, leaving all the doors open for his future. And for good reason ! Information from Spain ensures that the Mbappé clan is putting pressure on him to stay in Paris!

