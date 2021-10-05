Mbappé’s truths about the Blues, Le Graët and the tensions with Giroud!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Among the many hot topics where Kylian Mbappé was expected in his speech to the Team, the France team is obviously a central subject. In particular following a complicated Euro where the striker found himself at the center of certain tensions in addition to his missed shot on goal, more particularly with Olivier Giroud in a conflict during the preparation which seems to have left some traces. Extracts.

The shot on goal against Switzerland, an injury

“I still lost a Champions League final. There, it was an eighth, but it’s true, it’s a black spot. The holidays helped me move on, because it’s hard to start playing again right away after something like this.

On the conflict with Giroud, ended in his eyes

“It dragged on, because people let it drag on. I’ll tell you the truth: the same evening, I was enraged, but two days later, I didn’t think about it anymore. I explained myself to him, I told him what I had to say to him, and then it was over. Of course, it dragged on the level of the press, the people, there was always this shadow above the head of the team, but it was no longer a problem for us. I had a dispute, yes, which spread in the public square because it started in the public square. (…) I have no problem with him, I wish him the best, and I see that he started well with Milan. If he returns to the France team, I will welcome him with open arms. “

On the return of Benzema to the Blues

“I have always said that great players were made to play together. In a club, I play with Messi and Neymar, and when Karim came back, I said to myself: “Great, that gives us one more weapon.” Afterwards, it’s up to the coach to tell you what his return has engendered, but he did his job, he finished top scorer of our team. “





Mbappé did not appreciate the exit of Le Graët

“I never wanted to be a problem. But from the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people saw me as a problem … The most important thing is the France team, and if the team de France is happier without me, that’s how it is. (…) I met President Le Graët, and we talked. He wanted to meet me right after the Euro, I told him I was going on vacation, and we saw each other as soon as I got back. It was something confidential, and when it came out, no, I didn’t understand. I don’t hold it against him, I think he had his reasons, but I didn’t complain about a penalty, that’s not true. What I complained to him about was being insulted and called a “monkey” for a penalty. “