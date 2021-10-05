measures to support “controlled” growth

Creation of a “wind power mediator”, a fund for heritage, sound clamping … The government announced on Tuesday, alongside the industry, measures to promote the “controlled” growth of wind farms , whose deployment is insufficient to meet France’s energy and climate objectives.

“Renewable energies, including wind power, are vital to guarantee France’s energy security and fight against climate change. But my duty is to find the means for controlled and responsible development,” said during a press conference with Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili.

State and industrialists, who explain wanting to “dispassionate the debate” on this energy, want to further strengthen the “co-construction of projects”: compulsory consultation of the mayor, creation of “regional energy committees”, support for the development of citizen parks … The prefects, responsible for producing maps of suitable areas, should begin to submit their work by November. A “wind power mediator” will be installed at the ministry to work on “potentially problematic” projects.





Against nuisance, there will be a “sound restriction in the event of exceeding the authorized thresholds”, with “systematic noise controls” from January 1.

To reduce the luminous impact, the orientation of the lights towards the sky will be generalized from the end of 2021. From mid-2022, the signals will be, as in Germany or the United States, only on when passing through. planes, while fleets and aircraft are equipped with transponders allowing them to communicate.

The sector will finance, from its electricity sales, a “fund for the preservation of the natural and cultural heritage” of the territories, endowed with 30 to 40 million euros per year.

France increased its wind power generation capacity by 8% in 2020, with 1.3 gigawatts (GW) and 477 additional wind turbines, bringing the entire park to 18 GW, according to France Wind Energy (FEE). Wind power thus provided 7.9% of national electricity production (6.3% in 2019), making it the 3rd source behind nuclear (around 70%) and hydropower.

However, this growth “is stalling”, notes the sector, far from the expected “cruising speed” of an additional 2 GW per year. In question, he points out, the delays in the authorization procedures, whether it is almost systematic appeals or administrative blockages.

France’s energy program (PPE) targets between 33.2 and 34.7 GW of onshore wind power in 2028.