Meghan and Harry: Lady Di described as the third wheel of their marriage

According to biographer Andrew Morton, quoted by The Daily Mail this Sunday, October 3, Lady Diana has a considerable influence on the couple of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Impossible for him to neglect the influence of his mother. Died as a result of a car accident on August 31, 1997, Lady Diana would have considerable influence on the life of prince harry and even on his marriage with Meghan markle. In any case, this is what the royal biographer Andrew Morton, who has collected the secrets of the princess of hearts in the 1990s, is advancing. This Sunday, October 3, for the British tabloid The Mail on Sunday – the Sunday edition of the Daily Mail – the author analyzed the work and the reconversion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Today for Harry, and more and more for his wife, all roads lead to Diana“, assured Andrew Morton.”The life of his mother (…) and his tragic death not only colored Harry’s relationship with his family and the general public, they shaped the couple’s worldview.“Recall also that the biographer also wrote a biography about Meghan markle, titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. “As the Sussexes set out on their own journeys together through their royal lives, not a day went by without a reference, a memory or a decision who was somehow related to Harry’s late mother.“It is also the sad fate of Lady Diana who pushed prince harry to take the runaway powder.

Prince Harry didn’t want to see history repeat itself

In fact, in January 2020, the couple slammed the door of the Firm once and for all. The lovebirds announced to give up their royal duties through a press release before flying to Canada. They then found refuge in the United States in the spring of 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic. A year later, facing Oprah Winfrey, the parents of Archie and Lilibet Diana (whose first name is incidentally a tribute to Lady Diana) confided in their reasons for leaving. Prince harry did not want history to repeat itself, finding that Meghan markle was harassed by the media.

