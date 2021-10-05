Meghan and Harry: this photo of the royal family that they would have lived as a conspiracy

In December 2019, Buckingham Palace unveiled an official portrait of Elizabeth II surrounded by the three heir princes who will succeed her. A cliché that was frowned upon at the time by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The portrait of discord. In December 2019, Buckingham Palace unveiled across the United Kingdom an official portrait of Elizabeth II surrounded by her son Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. A photo with a strong symbol, since it shows the monarch surrounded by the three heir princes who succeed one another in the royal order to take her suite on the throne of Great Britain. A seemingly harmless shot, which was not seen as such by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who believed to perceive a “unspoken code“ on their royal future. Thus questioning their place in the royal cabinet.

For many years, the formula “the heir and the spare” that is “the heir and the substitute“, has often been used to speak of Princes William and Harry, constantly dismissed from their place within the royal order. And with this portrait, it is more than ever that the Duke of Sussex has felt like an alternate who had no real place in the British monarchy, and this even more since the birth of Prince George. “The unspoken code was simple: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry“, confided Andrew Morton, reports The Express, which specifies that “the royal couple suspected the whole institution of conspiring against them“ with this official portrait, as they had just stepped back from their royal duties to take time for themselves in Canada.

This missed meeting with Elizabeth II which was a trigger

What followed was not the happiest for the Sussex couple, who, feeling more isolated than ever and poorly integrated into the royal family, decided to head to Los Angeles to start a new life far away. of Windsor. “That feeling that, despite their international popularity, they were at the bottom of the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother conversation in early January “, reports the royal specialist, who specifies that this meeting ordered by the duke, has been canceled “at the last moment”. Giving Prince Harry the feeling that he was no longer a priority pushing more than ever to take the tangent with his family.

