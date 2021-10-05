Mélissa and Jamel Debbouze, festive family evening

The couple attended last Saturday the birthday party of their brother-in-law Fouad Ben Kouider, husband of Nawel Debbouze.

Saturday October 2, 2021, it was a party night for the Debouzze, as evidenced by the sparkles in their eyes which rival those of Nawel Debbouze’s dress. The latter was delighted to celebrate the 40 years of her husband, businessman and player agent Fouad Ben Kouider.

On this occasion, the model and fashion designer appeared alongside her brother, the comedian Jamel Debbouze, himself accompanied by his wife Mélissa Theuriau. A Paris Yacht Marina boat, the Clipper, was specially hired for the big event. The right time to make up for lost time and spend special moments on the dance floor, while DJ Abdel has been requisitioned to set the mood on the decks.





“Our love remains young and fresh like the day we met”

The actress Adèle Exarchopoulos and Nicolas Anelka also attended this exceptional celebration. Accompanied by the two men in her life and surrounded by her closest friends, Nawel Debbouze spent the evening with a smile on her face. On Instagram, she had dedicated a tender message to her husband. “Life is a book and 40 is the chapter where it all starts to make sense… On this special day of your birthday, I want to remind you how important you are to me. Time goes by and we had a great time. We remain united and in love with each other El Hamoudoullah. Our love remains young and fresh like the day we met. I love you ! May happiness be with you at every moment of your life, ”she wrote on September 19.

Read also : Jamel Debbouze talks about his son Léon’s dream of becoming a pro footballer