Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Mbappé did not like the exit of Leonardo at all!

Posted on October 5, 2021 at 3:15 am by AM

Finally out of silence, Kylian Mbappé admits that he did not appreciate a statement from Leonardo this summer.





On August 25, Leonardo broke the silence about the soap opera Mbappé after the PSG refused the offer of real Madrid. And the Parisian sports director showed his annoyance at the timing of this file: ” Kylian Mbappé wants to leave, it seems clear to me. If Real Madrid make an offer, it seems clear to me … I give a position, which, I think, is clear to everyone. We can’t, the last week of the transfer window change our plans “. An outing that obviously did not like at all at Kylian Mbappé which sets the record straight.

“I didn’t really appreciate saying ‘yes, he’s coming the last week of August …'”