Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Mbappé did not like the exit of Leonardo at all!

Finally out of silence, Kylian Mbappé admits that he did not appreciate a statement from Leonardo this summer.
On August 25, Leonardo broke the silence about the soap opera Mbappé after the PSG refused the offer of real Madrid. And the Parisian sports director showed his annoyance at the timing of this file: ” Kylian Mbappé wants to leave, it seems clear to me. If Real Madrid make an offer, it seems clear to me … I give a position, which, I think, is clear to everyone. We can’t, the last week of the transfer window change our plans “. An outing that obviously did not like at all at Kylian Mbappé which sets the record straight.
“I didn’t really appreciate saying ‘yes, he’s coming the last week of August …'”
” I asked to leave, because from the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement. It’s a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club could turn around. I wanted everyone to go out to grow up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t want me to go, I’ll stay (…) My position was clear. I said I wanted to leave and I said it early enough. Personally, I didn’t really appreciate the fact of saying “yes, he’s coming the last week of August …” because that makes a thief. I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave », He confides at the microphone of RMC.