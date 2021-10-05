Mercato – Real / PSG – “A lack of respect that cannot be tolerated”: Leonardo responds sharply to Pérez on Mbappé

League 1
Paris played the watch, Mbappé remained master of time
9 HOURS AGO
“The most attractive combination ahead is Mbappé-Messi”
“Two years that it lasts”
Pérez tried to put out the fire, but the fire had already started. “In the same week, a Real Madrid player (Karim Benzema) then Real Madrid coach (Carlo Ancelotti) and now Real Madrid president talk about Kylian as if he is already one of their own., lamented Leonardo. Florentino Pérez had already spoken about Kylian to the Madrid supporters during the week. I repeat: it is a lack of respect that cannot be tolerated. “
For the sports director of PSG, the cup is full. He called on the Spanish club to stop its maneuvers around the French international, while confirming the willingness of PSG to extend its player. “It’s been two years since it lasts, he continued. I just remember that the transfer window is over, that a season is underway. There are matches and Real Madrid cannot continue to behave in this way. May it stop! Kylian is a Paris Saint-Germain player and the club fully understand that this relationship will last.”
Verratti in Pirlo mode: why it can change everything at PSG
League 1
Facebook breakdown: Neymar prefers to laugh and compares himself to Mark Zuckerberg
21 HOURS AGO
League 1
Mbappé shocked by an exit from Al-Khelaïfi: “When I heard that, I swallowed askew”
A DAY AGO