Mercato – Real / PSG – “A lack of respect that cannot be tolerated”: Leonardo responds sharply to Pérez on Mbappé

Florentino Pérez hinted that Real Madrid are maintaining “good relations” with PSG. The least we can say is that the sound of the bell differs on the side of the Parisian club. Where the declarations of the president of Madrid went badly. “This new outing is just a continuation of a lack of respect towards PSG and Kylian, for that matter,” estimated Leonardo, quoted on Tuesday by The team. The Parisian striker has also confirmed in an interview also published Tuesday in the sports daily that he had wanted to leave the capital this summer.

It all started with a statement by Pérez this Tuesday in the newspaper El Debate. “In January, we will hear from Mbappé. We hope that on January 1st, everything will be settled“Said the president of Real Madrid. Comments he himself made a point of clarifying a little later on RMC.”My words have been misinterpreted, he assured What I said is that we have to wait until next year to have any news and this, always in respect of the PSG with which we have good relations.. ”

Pérez tried to put out the fire, but the fire had already started. “In the same week, a Real Madrid player (Karim Benzema) then Real Madrid coach (Carlo Ancelotti) and now Real Madrid president talk about Kylian as if he is already one of their own., lamented Leonardo. Florentino Pérez had already spoken about Kylian to the Madrid supporters during the week. I repeat: it is a lack of respect that cannot be tolerated. “

For the sports director of PSG, the cup is full. He called on the Spanish club to stop its maneuvers around the French international, while confirming the willingness of PSG to extend its player. “It’s been two years since it lasts, he continued. I just remember that the transfer window is over, that a season is underway. There are matches and Real Madrid cannot continue to behave in this way. May it stop! Kylian is a Paris Saint-Germain player and the club fully understand that this relationship will last.”

