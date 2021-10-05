Mercato: Sterling frustrates Manchester City, Bara in sight? – Soccer

Substitute since the start of the season, Raheem Sterling could change air next summer. The Manchester City winger would not be indifferent to a departure from FC Barcelona.

Sterling plays little Manchester City.

With Pep Guardiola, the starting place is never acquired. Ask for John Stones or Riyad Mahrez, essentials this past season and who now spend more time on the sidelines than on the green rectangle. Also ask Raheem Sterling (26), Manchester City’s second highest scorer since the arrival of the Catalan manager in 2016, behind Sergio Agero, who has been chipping away at the last few weeks.

A replacement City

Indeed, the English winger plays very little. With 460 minutes on the clock, he is the offensive player not to have suffered an injury the least used by the Iberian technician behind Jack Grealish (762), Bernardo Silva (655), Gabriel Jesus (523), Ferran Torres (523) and Riyadh. Mahrez (515). Even more striking, he started 6 of his club’s 10 meetings on the sidelines. This is already more than in the 2019-2020 campaign (38 starts out of 43 games), as much as in the 2016-2017 seasons (41 out of 47) and 2018-2019 (45 out of 51), and a tad less than in the exercises 2017-2018 (39 out of 46) and 2020-2021 (41 out of 49).

A decline in the hierarchy that had already started at the end of last season, when the former FC Barcelona coach had found the right formula, without him, to reach the final of the Champions League, which he nevertheless started . But after his successful Euro, since he was clearly one of the best Three Lions in the competition, Sterling was entitled to better treatment. It is not so. Worse still, three of his four tenures resulted in poor performance against Tottenham (1-0), Southampton (0-0) and Paris Saint-Germain (2-0).

Sterling attracted to the Bara

Arrived in 2015 from Liverpool for 63.7 million euros, Sterling begins to find the long time Manchester City, where the incessant turnover of Guardiola does not allow him to have the continuity to take a further step. Especially since discussions for the extension of his contract, which expires in June 2023, are still at a standstill and they may not restart given his current sporting situation. A departure to other skies could therefore be privileged by the native of Kinsgton (Jamaica), author of 116 goals in 302 games with the champion of England.





According to Sport, the main interested party even gave his agreement to join FC Barcelona. Information to be taken with a grain of salt in view of the economic health of the Catalan club, especially since if the Briton leaves there, it will not be less than 50 million euros. A file that could however be settled depending on the advance of negotiations for the extension (or not) of the lease of Ousmane Dmbl, linked to the Blaugrana until next June. Whatever the final decision for the Frenchman, the arrival of Sterling would be a beautiful thing for a team lacking in imagination since the loss of Lionel Messi.

