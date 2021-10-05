Michelin will launch a tire … without air

Michelin is one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world. He plans to bring an airless tire to market by 2024.

Since the beginnings of the automobile over a century ago, tires have held a special place in this industry. To the point that some manufacturers have specialized in their design. This is particularly the case of the giant of the sector, the French Michelin. The Clermont-Ferrand company has been working for more than a hundred years on the design of tires, both for motor racing, heavy goods vehicles and the general public. The firm, resolutely turned towards the future, continues to work to make its products more efficient and more eco-responsible. A technological challenge for Michelin, which has been working for years to manufacture a tire that is simply puncture-proof, because it is airless.

The prototype of this tire of the future, called Uptis, was unveiled for the first time by the Auvergne firm two years ago. Filled with honeycomb rubber, the tire does not need to be inflated, and therefore remains insensitive to a possible puncture. Since then, the company has not stopped working on this project, which could be a big change in the history of the automobile. A few weeks ago, at the Munich Auto Show, Michelin again made a name for itself by testing this tire on an electric Mini. The idea for the company is now to continue the tests with a view to commercialization in the coming years, in 2024 if all goes well.





An airless tire: a false first

In addition to the obvious benefit to users, the creation of such a tire would be a blessing for the planet. Every year 200 million carcasses are thrown away prematurely because of excessive wear or punctures. For the moment impossible to recycle, tires are a big problem for the environment. But here again, Michelin offers its “in-house” solution and tries to act in the right direction. Indeed, the French firm is building a recycling plant in Chile. Ultimately, the latter should be able to recycle no less than 30,000 tires per year. The opening is scheduled for 2023.

While it may seem simple to achieve, an airless tire is actually an incredible technical challenge. Indeed, if at their very beginning the tires were very full, the revolution brought about by inflated tires, and in particular Michelin’s inner tubes, changed an entire emerging industry, abandoning the full tire, much less comfortable.