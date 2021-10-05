Michelle and Barack Obama, 29 years of marriage and tender messages

The former US presidential couple celebrated their velvet wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Sunday October 3, 2021, Michelle and Barack Obama celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. Like every year, the 44th President of the United States and the former First Lady marked the event by posting publications on social networks. The opportunity to declare their love and share tender messages.

On his Instagram page, Barack Obama posted two recent photos of the couple. The first shows them entwined on a sofa, before illustrating them with their backs to a window. “Happy Birthday Miche! For the past 29 years, I have loved watching the world get to know you, not only as a South Side girl, but also as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you, ”the 60-year-old politician wrote.





“I love you !”

Michelle Obama for her part published a montage showing a before / after of the couple. “How it started. How does it happen. Happy birthday Barack. I love you! ”Wrote the 57-year-old lawyer.

The last public appearance of the Obamas was on September 28, when they traveled to Chicago to officially start construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

