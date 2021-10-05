Microsoft unveils specifications for Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 reveals a bit more detail.

Auto racing simulation video games have always been very successful. Among them, one of the best known is Forza Horizon. The fifth installment of the game should make its arrival in the coming months, and Playground games which is at the origin of the game with Microsoft has just said more about the PC version of the latter.

The two companies in particular provided very important information for future players. They announced the list of supported devices for the future game.

In a blog post posted to the Forza website today, Playground Games shared the minimum, recommended specifications for playing Forza Horizon 5 on PC. With the ideal settings palyground offers the RTX 3080 and Radeon RX 6800 XT, Robust specs that are often needed to run a racing game with pretty heavy graphics.





The Radeon RX 470 or an NVIDIA GTX 970 might be enough to meet the minimum specifications, assures Playground, while the Radeon RX 590 and the GTX 1070 follow the recommended specifications for standard gaming. Finally in terms of storage, Playgrond and Microsoft request a free space of at least 110 GB to accommodate the game.

A wide range of compatible steering wheels

Car racing simulator games even more than others require the use of accessories, including a steering wheel and crankset, essential for immersion. Playground has revealed the list of supported peripherals whether they are those from Logitech, Thrustmaster or Fanatec, the three largest manufacturers of steering wheels and wheels available on the market.

Here is the list : Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

Forza Horizon 5 is expected to be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on November 5.