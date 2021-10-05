MMA veteran dies after bare knuckle knockout

The American Justin Thornton died Sunday evening of pneumonia following a knockout received during a fight of Bare Knuckle in late August. Aged 38, this American had previously played about twenty MMA fights in the United States.

The North American company BKFC, the main organization of Bare Knuckle (a derivative of unarmed boxing) in the United States, announced this Sunday the death of Justin Thornton at the age of 38. The American fighter died of pneumonia on Sunday after being hospitalized following his debut in a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout in the summer.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who fought at the BKFC on August 20, 2021, the company said in a statement posted on social media. We join with the rest of the combat sports community to express our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. After expressing our condolences to her family and speaking with them, we let them know that we will support them through this trying time. “

A drama for 19 seconds of combat

Opposed to “Bad Boy” Dillon Cleckler on August 20, Justin Thornton was hospitalized after his defeat and a terrible knockout against his compatriot after just 19 seconds. Partially paralyzed according to information relayed by the specialized site La Sueur, this former MMA also suffered from an infection linked to a spinal cord injury.





Former MMA fighter in the heavyweight category at the regional level in the United States (6 wins for 18 losses), Justin Thornton tried to change discipline to join the BKFC and a booming sport in Anglo-Saxon countries .

>> Watch the UFC exclusively on RMC Sport

“As a fighter, nothing prepares you for the news I received this morning on the way to training, for his part reacted Dillon Cleckler on Instagram. […] I can’t help but feel absolutely devastated about this because I’ve known Justin for years. “

Cleckler: “Justin was a warrior”

This tragedy could again be used in the argument of the detractors of the Bare Knuckle, even of the MMA, who consider these disciplines too violent to be practiced legally. Following his poignant message to those close to Justin Thornton, the unfortunate Dillon Cleckler recalled the risks taken by all fighters.

“All the men or women who step in the ring or the cage are special, they take a risk that 99.99% of the world would never take and sometimes I still do not know why we do it, chained the American to the twelve. pro fights in MMA (11 wins and 1 loss). Justin was a warrior throughout his life and deserves nothing but respect! My thoughts and prayers are with Justin Thornton and his family at this time. RIP warrior. “