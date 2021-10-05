More than two years after their closure, Venezuela reopens its land borders with Colombia

A Colombian soldier in 2019, on the Simon Bolivar Bridge, between the Venezuelan city of San Antonio de Tachira and that of Cucuta, in Colombia. SCHNEYDERM / AFP

The political and diplomatic crisis between Caracas and Bogota appears to be on the verge of fading. Venezuela announced Monday, October 4, the reopening of its land borders with its Colombian neighbor, more than two years after their closure.

“From tomorrow [mardi], we will proceed to a trade opening between our two countries ”Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez told national television, explaining that it was about ” turn the page “.

During the morning, freight elevators had removed the containers that had blocked the Simon Bolivar bridge for two years, between the Venezuelan city of San Antonio de Tachira and that of Cucuta, in Colombia, noted a journalist from Agence France. -Press (AFP).

In 2019, some 40,000 people passed through this very symbolic structure every day. Its blockage had generated unrest on the Venezuelan side. However, it is unlikely that traffic will resume Tuesday, the agenda of Caracas does not necessarily correspond with that of Bogota.





“The passage of vehicles on international bridges will only be authorized after technical controls (…) given the long duration “ of non-use, said a statement from the Colombian government, in the evening, Monday.

A unilateral opening in June

In June, Bogota reopened the borders unilaterally. President Maduro then described the opening as“Untimely”, claiming a “Controlled opening”.

Venezuela closed land borders in February 2019, during the standoff between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as interim president by some fifty countries, including Colombia, thus causing the Caracas severed diplomatic relations with Bogota. But the border had already been almost completely closed since 2015, due to the tension between the two neighbors.

Opposed ideologically, these two countries have 2,200 kilometers of common borders. The closure of land borders continued with the Covid-19 epidemic, but thousands of people continue to cross clandestinely between the two countries.

“It is time that we can come and go freely without there being any problems with our Colombian brothers”Rafael Gomez, the owner of a truck parking lot at the border, told AFP. He said the closure of the bridge had severely affected the local economy, which is heavily dependent on transit.

