MotoGP Austin J3 Debriefing Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha / 2): “I must not be obsessed with winning the title in Misano”, etc. (Entirety)

This Sunday, October 3, 2021, Fabio Quartararo answered journalists’ questions from the Circuit of the Americas, after the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, which he finished in 2nd place behind Marc Marquez.

We went to listen (via teleconference software) to the words of the French driver, who still leads the championship, now with 52 points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia.

As usual, we report here the words of Fabio Quartararo without the slightest formatting, even if this is partially translated (address in English, tu in French).

Fabio, we could see how happy you were with this result for the championship…



Fabio Quartararo : ” Yes, it was definitely the best second place I have made in my career, because to be honest I felt a bit more stress before the start of the race. But as soon as you start the race, the stress goes away at the first corner and I had a very good race. I’m really happy because, Pecco having been really strong in the last two races where he scored 50 points, it was very good to finish ahead of him on this circuit. Yes, very happy with my result! “

We saw Marc break in turns six and seven. Was it your intention to try and fight him for the win?

“ Yes, and I tried (laughs), because I had a big group behind. Jorge tried to pass me to turn 1 and my only solution to a better race was to attack. I attacked but during the whole weekend I did not have the pace of Marc, especially in worn tires where I was struggling. But in the end we achieved the main goal. The goal here was to try and finish on the podium, and we did. “

52 points ahead of Pecco with three races remaining, it is an excellent situation which allows you to hope to be titled in Misano. What state of mind will you be spending the next three weeks in?



” I think I shouldn’t be obsessed with this. We have a lot of points advantage in the championship and I must not believe that I have to grab it in Misano. Pecco was super strong in Misano last time around and I’ll do my best there: If I get it there it’s fantastic, otherwise we’ll have another chance. So you have to stay calm and I think that the experience that I gain this year is every time more important, and I am therefore very happy to live this moment. “





As promised, Marc Marquez ate a donut on the podium: If you win the championship, will you do a special dance?

“ I don’t dance well, so I’ll try to find something else (laughs), but first of all we have to win the championship, then finding a celebration will be easy (laughs). “

Everyone had fears before the race because of the bumps: Was it ultimately more physically demanding than expected, or less demanding?

” I wasn’t feeling really good because I had done 10 laps, which is half the distance of the race, and I felt it was going to be hard to do 20. But when you are in a race, it’s completely different because during the warm up you try to keep a rhythm but you know that you will not gain anything at the end of the session. With the adrenaline rush of the race, it was really tough but it was what I expected physically. Yes, it was hard but we did it! “

What is your reaction to the spectacular accident that occurred during the Moto3 race?

” To be fair, the last three crashes we had were in the small category. I think it’s true that for them suction is very important, but there has to be something (de facto) that you can’t change course in the straight line. You also have to think carefully about the strategy you need to have in Moto3, but you can’t do that. Of course, this was really not Deniz’s intention, but unfortunately we must have, also during the race, severe penalties for those who make strange movements, especially in a straight line. “

