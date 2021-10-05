My Million raffle won on the internet

The European Euromillions lottery will offer an astronomical jackpot of 178 million euros this Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Following a very long series of draws without a rank n ° 1 winner, will today’s draw see one or more players to win the jackpot? The result will be known from 9.15 p.m. then, at 10 p.m., the paytable will display the list of winners. You will be able to play your grid until 8:15 p.m. this Tuesday evening.

Update 05/10/2021 at 8:45 p.m.: the My Million draw for this Tuesday evening is online

A few minutes before the announcement of the winning Euromillions combination, the My Million draw has just taken place and the winning code made a lot of people lucky online for this 80th winning code of the year. This player instantly wins the sum of 1 million euros that he could claim within 60 days maximum. From 9:15 p.m., you will be millions to follow the result of the Euromillions draw and its jackpot of 178 million euros.

The Euromillions jackpot soars to the highest levels rarely matched! This Tuesday, October 5, 2021, more than 10 days after the Euromillions mega jackpot of September 24 came into play, it will be 178 million euros that the players will come looking for. The last draw, that of Friday, October 1, 2021, did not make it possible to make another multimillionaire. In Europe, however, the pressure was enormous with more than 42 million grids played on the continent for 3.2 million winning grids. Among the winners of this last evening, let us quote 7 lucky ones who touched 174,231 €, it is the players who won the most money last Friday.

Today, for this new draw on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, how about winning your share of today’s exceptional jackpot? To play a grid, you will have to choose your numbers and validate them before 8:15 p.m.

Play a Euromillions grid online before 8:15 p.m. this Tuesday, October 5, 2021

You want to play a Euromillions grid online and for that you will have to open an account on the website of the Lotery. After completing the registration form in a few minutes, everything will be indicated to let you be tempted by 5 numbers and 2 stars





Result of the My Million raffle draw at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The winning code My Million will inevitably make a great millionaire this Tuesday evening in France. Friday evening, it was a player from Île-de-France who won the sum of 1 million euros. Today, you will be able to follow the My Million result from 8:50 p.m. with, the key, a new millionaire guaranteed.

Result of the Euromillions draw this Tuesday, October 5, 2021: announcement of the winning numbers at 9.15 p.m.

After the My Million draw, it will be the turn of the Euromillions draw to be put online with the winning numbers for this Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The winning combination of the day will be available from 9:15 pm, live and online for free.

Starting at 10:00 PM, you will also be able to follow the full winnings report and check your game receipts to match your numbers with the winning numbers of the evening.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about the Euromillions My Million

What is the amount of the Euromillions jackpot on Tuesday, October 5, 2021?

The amount of the Euromillions My Million jackpot stands at 178 million euros on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The jackpot has been increasing for ten days since the Euromillions mega jackpot of 130 million euros.

Until what time can we play a grid at Euromillions tonight?

It is possible to play a Euromillions grid until 8:15 pm this Tuesday, October 5, 2021. You can play a grid online or at a point of sale.

At what time can the result of the My Million draw be found?

The winning code is drawn at around 8:20 p.m. under the supervision of the judicial officer and the result is published from 8:50 p.m., also announcing the winning region.

At what time can we follow the results of the Euromillions today?

The result of the Euromillion draw is available from 9:15 p.m. following a draw that takes place around 8:40 p.m. The winning numbers will be posted free of charge as soon as the results are announced on the FDJ.fr website.