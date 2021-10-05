Nathalie Marquay, the wife of Jean-Pierre Pernaut, appears very close to her ex!

Nathalie Marquay and Jean-Pierre Pernaut have been married since 2007. They are also the happy parents of two children, Lou and Tom. But Nathalie Marquay, actress, columnist at TPMP and former Miss France, apparently knew other men before falling into the arms of the former presenter of TF1’s 13h news. Which is quite natural and Objeko is not there to encourage you in judgments.

The viewers are undisputed fans of Jean-Pierre Pernaut for the most part. They are also numerous to follow the adventures of Nathalie Marquay on television or in the theater. Thus, in spite of themselves, they are very careful that this star couple is doing well. Then, Objeko do not hide from you that they reacted in numbers on social networks when they saw Nathalie Marquay so close to her ex. We tell you everything!

But above all, let’s remember that Nathalie Marquay is used to having sugar smashed on her back and has a reputation for knowing how to give answers that hit the nail on the head!

Nathalie Marquay and Jean-Pierre Pernaut it’s solid

Lou and Tom’s mom doesn’t miss an opportunity to remind people that she loves her husband more than anything. Indeed, the media lent him the worst intentions when they started dating. And Nathalie Marquay is therefore proud to be able to prove to them that they were wrong. Otherwise, how to explain that Jean-Pierre Pernaut and she still live such a beautiful romance after more than 14 years of marriage? No one would be able, in conscience, to judge the couple formed by Nathalie Marquay and Jean-Pierre Pernaut. Corn Objeko recalls that this couple is so popular that they are therefore the object of all the attentions. So, they fell from above seeing Nathalie Marquay so close to her ex, under the eyes of the journalist.

Nathalie Marquay had a few romances before being officially in a relationship with the one who is now her husband and the father of her children. Indeed, she attended in particular Pierre Cosso, the actor who played the boyfriend of Sophie Marceau in The Boom 2. But that’s not the ex that fans are worried about. Because Nathalie Marquay was also in a relationship with a famous singer who does not lack charisma. It’s very simple, it still makes many women dream today. You might have guessed it, this is Patrick Bruel! It was on the set of Cyril Hanouna, on C8, as a columnist in TPMP, that Nathalie Marquay made this crisp revelation. She was 23 at the time and this story would not have lasted more than a few months. Nevertheless, it was enough to alert fans of Nathalie Marquay and Jean-Pierre Pernaut.





Especially since she keeps an unforgettable memory and has nothing but compliments to pay him. “He is someone extremely generous, extremely intelligent, he is a love” she said. Jean-Pierre Pernaut obviously has no reason to be jealous of this old story. But he could count on his couple’s fans to be so for him. Objeko lets you imagine the reaction of Internet users when Nathalie Marquay published a photo with the singer. They immediately screamed scandal and are all the more surprised to see that Nathalie Marquay poses both with Patrick Bruel and with her husband.

Photos that make Nathalie Marquay and Jean-Pierre Pernaut fans hallucinate

“What a pleasure this meeting at the Metz Fair with the readers of my new book“ Moi, j’y crois ”(@editions_guy_tredaniel) and, what is more, alongside my husband @pernautjp and our friend @patrickbruel! Thank you @ christian_morel_75 and @lerepublicainlorrain for organizing this great event! “ wrote Nathalie Marquay to caption these famous photos which call out to her subscribers. Quickly, they go around the Web and Internet users are wondering if Jean-Pierre Pernaut was really that happy to spend the day in the company of an ex of his wife.

Definitely, if Internet users want to talk, Nathalie Marquay will prefer to ignore them. As always, the criticisms of his couple pass over the former Miss France. And as virulent as they have been over the years, none has ever been right about her marriage or her understanding with her husband. Thereby, Objeko can assure you that it is not this additional controversy that will get the better of Nathalie Marquay’s peace of mind. And even less that of Jean-Pierre Pernaut. Patrick Bruel, meanwhile, may not even realize that he could have created a scandal.



