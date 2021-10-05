NATO chief criticizes efforts to create ‘competing’ European defense

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg criticized in Washington on Tuesday the countries wishing to strengthen European defense, stressing that creating structures “competingOf NATO risked weakening and dividing the Atlantic Alliance. As the European Union met in Slovenia, Stoltenberg was questioned during a lecture at Georgetown University, Washington, on the consequences of the AUKUS agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. United on transatlantic relations.

“I understand that France is disappointedBy Canberra breaking a mega-contract to purchase French submarines, he said. “At the same time, NATO allies agree on our overall objective which is that we must remain united“. Corn “I do not believe in efforts to create something outside the framework of NATO, or to compete with or duplicate NATO“, he added. As a message to the 27 heads of state and government meeting at Brdo Castle, not far from the capital Ljubljana, Stoltenberg, who is Norwegian, stressed that 80% of NATO defense spending was provided by countries not -EU members. “It is of course the United States but it is also other allies“, He noted.





“There is also geography», He recalled. “Turkey to the south, Norway and Iceland to the north, and the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom to the west. If you look on a map, they are important for the protection of the whole of Europe“. “Any attempt to weaken the transatlantic link by creating alternative structures, by saying that we can fend for ourselves, will not only weaken NATO, but it will also divide Europe.“, He warned.

