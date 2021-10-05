Nawel Debbouze and her fiancé: big birthday party with stars

Place for laughter and celebration after the pain and tears following the death of Ahmed, his father, on October 2, 2021, Nawel Debbouze was celebrating the birthday of her fiancé, Fouad Ben Kouider. Around the couple, it was necessary to count on the presence of members of their family as well as VIPs.

After their return from Athens, it is in Paris that Nawel Debbouze (stylist and fashion designer) chose to celebrate the birthday of her future husband; the lovers got engaged in Monaco last June. So, what better than the city of lovers to celebrate! Appointment given on the boat Le Clipper, chartered especially for the occasion by Paris Yacht Marina. The boat crisscrossed the Seine all night long to offer guests an enchanting setting.





For the 40 years of Fouad Ben Kouider, businessman and player agent, Nawel Debbouze wanted to offer him the best. And, to do so, the opportunity to get together with friends and family. For Fouad Ben Kouider and for the whole family, it’s a way of forgetting that time flies … A frenzied evening with Dj Abdel on the decks or even the French Wings dance troupe for the entertainment and an exceptional caterer, Aliyah Event.

Among the guests, it was necessary to count on the presence of Jamel Debbouze and his wife Melissa Theuriau as well as the singer Marwa Loud, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Yasmine Ammari, the rapper Soolking, the influencer and makeup artist Salima Aliani on the arm of her husband Mohamed or even Nicolas Anelka and his wife Barbara, Lynda Sherazade …

Happiness never comes alone, Nawel Debbouze had the chance during his stay in Paris to participate in fashion week, where every day, haute couture houses and the new generation of designers present their new collection, a real inspiration being herself a stylist and fashion designer.