New World – After “many failures and setbacks”, Jeff Bezos hails “the success” of New World

Amazon Game Studios had a reputation for chess. The historic boss of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, hails the popular success of New World (more than a million players at launch) and “the perseverance” of its teams.

For several years now, the group Amazon invests in the video game industry and if Twitch is obviously a key player in the sector, the games developed by Amazon Game Studios have always been failures – Breakaway, Crucible and the Lord of the Rings MMO were discontinued (for various reasons) even before being launched.

New World change the situation: the MMORPG was launched on September 28 and clearly attracted players. According to the developer, there were more than a million on the first day and the number of players has been increasing every day since … although the launch has certainly not been smooth. Many players have been stuck at the doors of saturated servers in New World, in endless queues – the studio has nevertheless set about deploying many new servers, increasing their capacity and again this weekend, the studio announced block “full” servers (you can no longer create a new character) and modify your AFK player detection system to prevent a player who is not playing occupying a place on a server (some players are inclined to not not disconnect, even when they are far from their keyboard, so as not to have to endure queues during a next game session).

So many initiatives that allow little by little to standardize access to servers and that allow players to enjoy the MMORPG a little more comfortably.

The “pride” of Jeff Bezos

In this context, Jeff Bezos (the historic boss of the parent company Amazon) hails the popular success of New World on Twitter:

“After many failures and setbacks in games, we have success. So proud of the team for their perseverance. Always understand setbacks as salutary obstacles that allow learning. No matter what your goals are, never give up no matter how hard it is. “

And to go on to mention first a CNBC article dealing with the success of New World and then the incendiary Bloomberg article which analyzed the failures of Amazon Game Studios, noting that only eight months separate the two publications.





After many failures and setbacks in gaming we have a success. So proud of the team for the persistence. View setbacks as helpful obstacles that drive learning. Whatever your goals are, don’t give up no matter how hard it gets. @playnewworld (1/2) https://t.co/LK0VUdCSS9 – Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 1, 2021

When Amazon sees itself in the big leagues

It was mentioned on the day of the launch of the MMORPG: New World is certainly first and foremost a game aimed at players, but the project is also an image issue for Amazon Game Studios, which was to demonstrate its capacities to produce at least one final title and likely to find its public – and incidentally by demonstrating that its colossal budgets were not swallowed up to waste.

The popular success of New World tends to give credibility to Amazon Game Studios and its teams, and makes it a “real player” in the game industry – and not this studio of “upstarts”, very rich but not very productive, this image that has been sticking to the skin for a few years and which prevented it from attracting talent and veterans to strengthen its teams.

The success of New World is certainly still very young and will obviously have to be confirmed in the long term, but the fact that Jeff Bezos in person underlines it is undoubtedly not completely insignificant: Amazon Game Studios is “dubbed” by the boss as being a full member of the “Amazon family” and no longer the group’s ugly duckling (the studio joins the parent company which has established itself in online sales or Amazon Prime whose productions are hailed) and Jeff Bezos acknowledges that his group’s strategy is the right one (persevere) to integrate the gaming industry and now stay there permanently … Provided that we do not forget the essential: in terms of MMOs, a successful launch does not is that the kickoff of the game’s exploitation marathon.