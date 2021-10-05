New World: the MMO of all records

New World, the MMO developed by the video game division of the giant Amazon, is causing a lot of ink to flow. And for good reason, its success is quite simply resounding. The title of Amazon Game Studios strings all records and came close to one million simultaneous players two days ago.

At its launch alone, we told you about it a short time ago, New World had registered more than 800,000 players connected simultaneously. On the Twitch side, given the huge promotional campaign by Jeff Bezos’ firm, which also owns the streaming platform, New World brought together 979,154 simultaneous viewers. But while one would expect those numbers to run out of steam quickly, they actually aren’t, at least for now. Indeed no later than this weekend, Sunday evening, to be exact, New World has identified 913,634 simultaneous players. This performance is quite impressive since it is recorded only 5 days after the game’s release.

To better measure the scope of this data, know that New World is already in fourth position the ranking of games with record peaks of simultaneous connections. Admittedly, the MMO is still far from dethroning the podium, consisting of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (3,236,027), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (1,305,714) and Dota 2 (1,291,328), but we must keep in mind that these peaks were reached long after the release of these games. New World is therefore a strong challenger, which could well be one of Steam’s biggest launches of all time. In any case, this is already the case for this year 2021, all games combined.





But naturally, such popularity does not come smoothly and a huge number of users experience colossal queues which can be daunting if they happen for too long, and too often. Amazon is also aware of its shortcomings in welcoming all players. If Jeff Bezos already speaks of a “success”, the development team is more down to earth and is aware that its launch is flawed. This is particularly what Rich Lawrence, director of developers of New World, in the columns of PC Gamer. When asked what the teams would have done differently, he answers:

Sounds pretty obvious, but I would have started by dramatically increasing the number of servers at launch. We had what we thought was fine based on pre-orders, but we missed the boat on this, and didn’t give players the experience that we worked so hard on. I would also have authorized the character transfer on launch day. We knew this was important, but we chose to prioritize gameplay. It will happen in the future, this function is already well advanced.

The developers were therefore overwhelmed by the overwhelming demand to ensure a smooth launch. However, it must be borne in mind that all the records that are being set by New World will have to be confirmed over time.

The announcement effect, the fact that “everyone” seems to want to play it also encourages people not initially interested in the MMO to give it a chance, all the more so that it is sold at a decent price and that it is not subject to subscription. It remains to be seen from now on whether this phenomenon will be perennial or if it will only be a flash in the pan.