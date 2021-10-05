Neymar compares his failed match to the Facebook crash

Paul Rouget, Media365: published on Tuesday, October 05, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Passed through during the defeat of PSG in Rennes on Sunday (2-0), Neymar quipped about his failed performance, comparing it to the giant Facebook failure.

A global blackout. On Monday, social networks Facebook and Instagram, as well as instant messengers WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, remained inaccessible for nearly seven hours, impacting more than three billion users across the planet. And this failure would be due to an “erroneous configuration change” according to Facebook. An event highly commented on on Twitter, which was the main social network to still function. Many footballers reacted in this way, sometimes with humor, like Lucas Moura. “With WhatsApp and Instagram not working, I got to talk to my wife a bit. She’s a nice person,” the Tottenham player wrote. His Brazilian compatriot and former Parisian teammate Neymar also joked about it on the blue bird social network.





“Is it only Zuck’s weekends and mine that have gone bad or are there others too?” Wrote the former Barcelona man, who therefore compared himself to Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. And the American finds himself more than ever in turmoil after the speech of a former employee turned whistleblower, who accused Facebook of having privileged his interests at the expense of his subscribers and the control of hate content and disinformation. For Neymar, if this weekend has “gone bad”, it’s because he totally got through Sunday in Rennes, where PSG recorded its first defeat of the season (2-0). The Brazilian, who has chained a fourth game in a row without scoring, has multiplied the bad choices, and was even logically replaced fifteen minutes from the end by Mauricio Pochettino. But he is apparently aware of his underperformance. It’s already that…