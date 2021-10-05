Neymar, stats in free fall since his arrival

Neymar’s bad patch with PSG is confirmed by plummeting statistics on his offensive contribution compared to his other seasons in the French capital.

Neymar is struggling at the start of the season with PSG. And it’s not just an impression. According to statistics collected by RMC Sport, the attacking contribution of the PSG striker has never been so low since his arrival at the club in 2017 since his arrival from FC Barcelona. Data also shows a year-over-year decline in the capital.

His only goal (from the penalty spot) in seven games is his ratio to one achievement every 592 minutes and every 12 shots. By comparison, he scored every 97 minutes in 2017-2018, every 99 in 2018-2019, all 119 in 2019-2020, then all 144 in 2020-2021. The decline is confirmed by incorporating the assists (decisive every 197 minutes this season). It was every 49 minutes during its first year (68 in 2018-2019, 73 in 2019-2020, 98 in 2020-2021).





Less dribbling, less shooting

The Brazilian provokes less his luck (1.8 shots every 90 minutes, 4.4 in 2017-2018, 3.6 in 2018-2019, 4.5 in 2019-2020, 4-2 in 2020-2021). This is confirmed in the dribbles attempted with its lowest total in five years (7.9 per game) and in the faults suffered (“only” 3.8 every 90 minutes).

>> Discover RMC Sport’s offers and follow PSG in the Champions League

These indicators illustrate his difficulties this season. They also hide his leading role in the historic course of PSG during the Final 8 in 2020. If he had not scored from the quarters in 2020, he had largely participated in the beautiful course of the men of Thomas Tuchel. Ditto in the following season with a big involvement against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.