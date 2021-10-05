Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: the list of trophies

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available today on PS5. On the occasion of the release of the party-game combat taking place in the Nickelodeon character universe, find our complete list of the game’s trophies below.

Find below the list of 25 trophies by Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, available from October 5 on PlayStation 5 (6 bronze, 11 silver, 7 gold and 1 platinum). The game developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs puts you in the shoes of several characters from the Nickelodeon universe – SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or Danny Phantom – in fierce battles, alone or with others, which take full inspiration from those of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. You will have to take your opponent out of the arena thanks to your character’s abilities in a stock mode well known to Nintendo fighting enthusiasts, or play in a limited-time mode that will remind you of the same source of inspiration.





Bronze trophies (6)

Path to glory Complete Arcade Mode with 1 fighter

Amazing! Complete Arcade mode with 5 fighters

I want a reward! Play your first local fight

I always give myself 110% Play 10 local fights

An opponent worthy of the name Defeat a level 9 COMPUTER in single combat

I’m ready ! I’m ready ! Complete a Quick Match Online

Silver trophies (11)

COWABUNGA! Complete Arcade mode with 10 fighters

ACTIVATION OF THE SCENARIO MACHINE! Complete Arcade mode with 15 fighters

Avatar State Complete Arcade Mode without losing a single life

Getting to know the family Play at least one local fight with each of the standard fighters

The mighty Michien! Defeat two level 9 ORDIS in team combat, while you are alone on your team

Top athlete During a sporting event, win a game of football against ORDIS with a 10 point lead

Which team ! During a sporting event, win a game with a Tommy ball against ORDIS with a 10 point lead

Awesome ! During a sporting event, win a game with a plankton ball against ORDIS with a 10 point lead

I prefer to play ghosts! During a sporting event, win a game with a ball of yarn against ORDIS with a 10 point lead

During a sporting event, win a game with an American football against ORDIS with a 10 point lead

It’s time to scare off the competition Complete 10 Quick Matches Online

Gold trophies (7)

Everything is connected Complete Arcade Mode with all standard fighters

Ultimate Tool of Destruction Complete Arcade Mode on the highest difficulty

AHEAD OF THE NINJAS !!! Play 50 local fights

Unleash Fatality! Defeat three level 9 ORDIS in team combat

World domination is near! Complete 50 Quick Matches Online

Someone really great Win 5 games against an opponent with a higher rating than you, online.

Impeccable hairstyle? OK ! During online combat, defeat an opponent without losing a single life.

Platinum Trophy (1)

Let me do it ! Collect all the trophies.

