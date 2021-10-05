No Kyrie Irving in Nets training | NBA

In California since the start of their “training camp” a week ago, the Nets returned to Brooklyn. Which means Kyrie Irving can no longer train with his teammates, much less compete in meetings with them, since the mandate in force in New York prevents anyone unvaccinated from entering Barclays Center.

Without surprise, The Athletic reports as well that Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today. No doubt that, unlike Andrew Wiggins, the leader of the Nets is still not vaccinated, even if he remains theoretically eligible for the first official match of the Nets, at home, scheduled for October 24.

” He is not with us today, we do not have any other information at the moment. We support him, until the situation is resolved », Confided Steve Nash, ahead of this training session.

As a reminder, if he persists in not being vaccinated, Kyrie Irving will lose 1.09% of his salary for each missed game, or 381,000 dollars. In total, the bill could climb to $ 15.6 million (out of the 34.9 he must touch in 2021/22), if the 2016 champion were to miss the 41 home games of the Nets this season.

Asked if the situation worried him, Steve Nash evaded: “Nothing really worries me. We just try to work every day. We came today and had a great training and we will do the same tomorrow, I don’t have much more to say. “

Have the Nets considered continuing their training outside New York to allow their point guard to train with them as long as possible?

“No, this is our home, this is where we are going to train when we have almost all of our group”, concluded Steve Nash. “It’s a positive point, and we’re just working on improving ourselves every day, focusing on the things we can control. “



