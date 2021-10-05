“Nobody has the right to dirty us”: the president of the FFB protests against the McLaren report

President of the French Boxing Federation, Dominique Nato was very upset against the conclusions of the report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren implicating several French boxers. “No one has the right to dirty French boxers based on analyzes that are as approximate as they are unfounded!“, affirms Dominique Nato in a press release published on the website of the federation he chairs.

In a 150-page report, revealed last Thursday, Richard McLaren, a sports investigative lawyer, and his team confirmed the existence of a “system“of cheating orchestrated within the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) and identified by a statistical method eleven”suspicious fights“during the Rio Games. Among these fights, nearly half resulted in French medals, starting with the finals won by Tony Yoka against Briton Joe Joyce (+91 kg) and by Estelle Mossely against Chinese Junhua Yin (-60 kg).

“The process is most shocking in view of the seriousness and the prejudice that these assertions cause to the athletes concerned as well as to the French Boxing Federation.“, comments the president of the FFB.”It is noted in this report that the former Executive Director – French – of the AIBA would have knowingly favored certain competitors among whom three-colored athletes. We are awaiting the proofs which would allow to support such assertions, which are, for the moment, only hypotheses.“, emphasizes Dominique Nato.

The leader then recalls “that the Executive Director and the seven five-star referees were ousted three days before the end of the events, i.e. even before the start of the semi-finals and finals which decided the outcome of the competition“When his report was released to the press, Richard McLaren, when asked about possible medal reallocations, said his findings would be turned over to AIBA, which”will have to determine“if these fights were indeed manipulated and if their result should be changed.

Dominique Nato, he said on behalf of the French Boxing Federation “that none of its members present in Rio was informed or endorsed and, a fortiori, participated directly or indirectly in the slightest maneuver that would have flouted the ethics and principles of Olympism“Tony Yoka’s lawyer reacted to the McLaren report on Monday:”If people have cheated, they must be punished, and as soon as possible“, told AFP Arnaud Péricard, on the sidelines of the presentation of the France team which will travel to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics (from February 3 to 20).

