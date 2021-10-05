North and South Koreas restore their communication channels

Several months after the breakdown of communications by Pygongyang, Seoul hopes to “quickly resume dialogue and begin practical discussions for the restoration of inter-Korean relations.”

The North and South Koreas have restored their cross-border communication channels, Seoul announced Monday (October 4), after Pyongyang cut them off in August and then carried out a series of missile fire. Officials from the two countries took part in a telephone conversation on Monday morning, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a statement. “The government believes that with the reestablishment of the South-North line of communication, a basis for the resumption of inter-Korean relations has been laid.», He emphasizes.

Read alsoKim Jong-un’s big leap back in North Korea

The government hopes “quickly resume the dialogue and begin practical discussions for the reestablishment of inter-Korean relations», Adds the press release. The South Korean Defense Ministry confirmed at the same time that military communications between the two countries have also resumed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had “expressed its intention to restore the communication channels cut between the North and the South“, Had announced the official North Korean news agency KCNA a few hours earlier, explaining the decision as an attempt to establish a”lasting peaceIn the peninsula.

Communications between Seoul and Pyongyang were cut off in August by North Korea, just two weeks after their recovery in a surprise thaw in relations between the two countries.





SEE ALSO – US ‘condemns’ North Korean missile fire

Missile fire

This resumption comes after a series of missile fire which raised many concerns and prompted an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

North Korea unilaterally cut off all official channels of military and political communication for the first time in June 2020 after denouncing the sending on its territory of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets by militants based in the South. A year later, on July 27, 2021, the two Koreas announced a surprise thaw in their relations with the restoration of these cross-border communications.

The decision, released on the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the Korean War, was the first positive announcement since the series of summits in 2018 between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong. -one, which had not allowed any significant diplomatic breakthrough.

This detente did not last, however, as Pyongyang, irritated by joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea, stopped responding to appeals two weeks later.

North Korea blasted the emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday over the missile fire, with Pyongyang accusing member countries of playing with “time bomb“.

SEE ALSO – North Korea claims to have ‘legitimate right’ to test weapons