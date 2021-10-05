North and South Koreas restore their communication channels

Relationships calm down (a little). The North and South Koreas restored, Monday, October 4, their cross-border communication channels. This resumption of communications comes after a series of missile fire which had raised many concerns.



Officials from both countries took part in a telephone conversation Monday morning, the first since August. “The government believes that with the restoration of the South-North line of communication, a basis for the resumption of inter-Korean relations has been laid.”South Korean authorities said in a statement.

Communications between Seoul and Pyongyang were cut off in August by North Korea, just two weeks after their recovery in a surprise thaw in relations between the two countries. Since then, Pyongyang had announced the firing of a long-range cruise missile then a missile presented as hypersonic and, Friday, an anti-aircraft missile.





Enough to provoke an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, at the initiative of the United States, France and the United Kingdom. But the five member countries of the Security Council have not managed to agree on a draft declaration, Russia and China refusing for the time being to get involved in this file.