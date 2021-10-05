Not all powdered chocolates are created equal and some should be avoided

Brands of chocolate powder to mix into hot milk for breakfast tout their fiber and nutrient supply… but what is it really?

Chocolate powder lovers for breakfast, this analysis of 60 million consumers will interest you. In its October issue, the magazine sifted through fifteen references from major brands and private labels and established a ranking.

In the majority of chocolate powders analyzed, the main ingredient is… sugar. “Thus, a 200 ml bowl provides an average of 20 g of sugars: this represents 40% of the recommended intake! Certain references such as Nesquik or Ethiquable instant chocolate even exceed 23 g of sugars per bowl”, specifies 60 million consumers.

Ovomaltine and Canderel to avoid

As for cocoa, a source of fiber, the results are rather disappointing. The Ovomaltine brand, for example, contains only 13%, Banania 19% and Nesquik 23%. In addition, the magazine points out that Ovomaltine chocolate powder also contains additives (it is rated 10.5 / 20) and Cankao without aspartame from Canderel contains three synthetic sweeteners (rated 12/20). However, these powders have the advantage of not containing fat and salt unlike other breakfast products such as chocolate cereals.

Finally, the best rated powders are the highest in cocoa. At the top of the ranking, we therefore find the powders of the Jolivia, Van Houten and Naturela brands. The magazine recommends to favor them, “even if it means adding sugar, in moderate quantities”.

