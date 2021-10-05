Occitanie. The Gault & Millau rewards several restaurants in the region: here are which

Occitanie News See my news

The Occitanie edition of this Gault & Millau tour was held this Monday, October 4, 2021, during a ceremony which took place at the Hôtel de la Cité in Carcassonne. (© DR)

The famous gastronomic guide highlights several restaurants in the region Occitania !

The Occitanie edition of Gault & Millau tour was in fact held this Monday, October 4, 2021, during a ceremony which took place at the Hôtel de la Cité, in Carcassonne. The three-star chef from Aude, Gilles Goujon, was sponsor of this edition.

Young talent, sommelier, pastry chef …

In the list of award-winning restaurants, is the chef Fabien Fage and its restaurant “The Marcel”, in Sète (Herault). The latter received the “Techniques of excellence” trophy. Still in the same town, the chef Jordan yuste – at the head of “L’Arrivage” – is distinguished as “Young Talent”.

Montpellier, Guillaume Leclere is rewarded in the category “Cuisine of the sea”. The chef is in charge of the restaurant “Leclere, arrival kitchen”.

Gastronomy in the spotlight

In the Lot, more precisely to Saint-Cere, Frédérik and Florence Bizat are owners of Les Trois Soleils. They receive “the welcome trophy”.





Dessert lover? So go to Fontjoncouse, in L’Aude. Gilles Goujon, Axel Goujon and Victor Courtier receive the “Pâtissier” trophy for their restaurant “L’Auberge du Vieux Puits”. Wine side, the sommelier Morgan carbillet, of the restaurant De Lauzun, is distinguished by the Gault & Millau. The establishment is located Pézenas (Herault).

Looking for the “Big One of Tomorrow”?

Looking for the “Big One of Tomorrow”? The chef Georgiana Viou, To Nimes (Gard), obtains this trophy with the restaurant “Rouge”. For his part, Thierry pszonka, of the restaurant “Les Sens” is rewarded with the trophy “Terroir d’exception”. Its restaurant is located at Puylaroque, in the Tarn-et-Garonne.

Concerning the trophy of eloquence, Pierre Quatrefages, for the Montpellier restaurant Soulenq, is distinguished.

Two institutions in Toulouse

In the Pink City, two institutions are in the spotlight. Romain Brard receives the “tradition of today” trophy with the “Genty Magre”. Laura Martinez, for “Ma Biche sur le Toit”, is awarded “young talent in room service”.

Finally, the “Gault & Millau d’or” trophy is awarded to the two cooks and twin brothers. Jacques and Laurent Pourcel. They launched in 1988, with their friend Olivier Château, the restaurant The Garden of the Senses in Montpellier, three-star restaurant at the Michelin Guide from 1998 to 2006.

