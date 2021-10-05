of the first tensions with Anne-Lise off camera at Franck’s? Cecile swings!

In an Instagram post, Cécile, one of Franck’s suitors, reveals remarks allegedly made by Anne-Lise, the other single person invited by the silviculturalist of L’amour est dans le meadow. Between the two women, it seems that the mood was electric.
Is there already electricity in the air with the friendly Franck, the Charente sylviculteur of season 16 of Love is in the meadow ? This Monday, from 9 p.m., M6 will broadcast the sixth episode of the program presented by Karine Le Marchand. The viewers will discover the rest of the stay at the farm ofAnne-Lise and Cecile, the two suitors that Franck invited to his home. And as with Hervé, some tensions will begin to arise between the two women. The exuberant Anne-Lise will win over Franck when the discreet Cécile will want to take more time to get to know the silviculturist. If in front of the cameras, the atmosphere seems to have remained good-natured, Cécile reported on her Instagram account – where she tells the behind the scenes of her adventure in Love is in the meadow – an episode that affected her during her stay with Franck.
The first off-camera tensions between Anne-Lise and Cécile?
“I realized that everyone had their reality and that the evolution of the trio was not going to be easy“writes the one who lives in the region of La Rochelle.”For Franck I am ‘the strong woman and Anne Lise the fragile little bird’. And the strong woman does not seem to need to have the same attentions. And to hear the last interview with Anne-Lise whose poems were followed by ‘they get along well but I’m not going to hold the candle between them. Cécile, she laughs unnaturally. She’s the big mouth and me the big head“continues the forties who has the eyes of Line Renaud, referring to the debriefings that the contenders face the camera at the end of their day with the production of the show.
“I don’t tolerate being disrespected”
“I remain zen even if I do not tolerate being disrespectful or lacking in authenticity. I had prepared myself emotionally but I dread the second day a little, hoping that the tools will not be more sharp and clumsy than the words … a respectable distance is essential!“Cécile concludes in her message. Enough to suggest some turmoil at Franck in the coming weeks!