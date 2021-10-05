Official: Pau Gasol announces his retirement

The Spaniard Pau Gasol, one of the most beautiful achievements in the history of European basketball, announced Tuesday in Barcelona that, at 41, he was putting an end to his career as a professional player. “I am here to let you know that I will be retiring from professional basketball. It’s a tough decision, after so many years, as you can imagine. But it’s a thoughtful decision“, he explained during a farewell ceremony organized at the Liceu theater in Barcelona, ​​surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“You have to know how to turn the page. I wanted to end up playing and enjoying, and not on crutches and between several operations“, said Gasol, victim of a serious fractured foot in 2019 which had almost put an end to his career. The eldest of the Gasol brothers notably led Spain to a world coronation, two silver medals Olympic, three European titles and won twice (2009, 2010) the NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers under Kobe Bryant.

Gasol won almost everything

Leader of the Spanish generation of “Niños de oro” (golden children), which included Juan Carlos Navarro, his brother Marc and Rudy Fernandez, Pau Gasol made Spain the first nation of European basketball since the beginning of the 21st century. century. The Catalan giant (2.16 m) is one of the greatest European basketball players in history, alongside legends such as Dirk Nowitzki, Drazen Petrovic, Toni Kukoc or his best French enemy, Tony Parker.





Pau Gasol won almost everything: in Spain, under the colors of FC Barcelona, ​​then in the NBA, and even internationally, where he touched the invincible Americans at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and 2012 in London. without ever succeeding in gleaning gold. His last attempt, this summer in Tokyo, ended in failure, Spain having been eliminated in quarters by the United States (95-81).

It was to win a coronation in the Euroleague, the only club title missing from its record, that Pau Gasol returned to FC Barcelona, ​​in his favorite club, in 2021, after having unsuccessfully skimmed several NBA teams, including San Antonio and Milwaukee. But, with the return of a Gasol on the decline, Barça failed to win the queen competition of European basketball.

