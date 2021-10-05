More

    OL (1-1): the draw in the derby masks a quack for the Greens

    At the end of a very open meeting, AS Saint-Etienne and Olympique Lyonnais parted back to back (1-1) for the 123rd derby in history. While Houssem Aouar opened the scoring for the Gones just before the break, the Greens equalized in added time thanks to a penalty from Wahbi Khazri (90 + 5th).

    But the situation of ASSE remains worrying. After 9 contested days of Ligue 1, Claude Puel’s men, who have not won the slightest success this season, are still last in the standings with only 4 points on the clock. As the @PSSportsFR Twitter account tells us, this is the worst total for the Forez club at this stage of the competition since the 1988-1989 season.

    Despite the draw in the derby against Olympique Lyonnais (1-1), AS Saint-Etienne made its worst start to the Ligue 1 season since the 1988-1989 financial year.

