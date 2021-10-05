OL (1-1): the draw in the derby masks a quack for the Greens

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Mathieu Debuchy

At the end of a very open meeting, AS Saint-Etienne and Olympique Lyonnais parted back to back (1-1) for the 123rd derby in history. While Houssem Aouar opened the scoring for the Gones just before the break, the Greens equalized in added time thanks to a penalty from Wahbi Khazri (90 + 5th).

But the situation of ASSE remains worrying. After 9 contested days of Ligue 1, Claude Puel’s men, who have not won the slightest success this season, are still last in the standings with only 4 points on the clock. As the @PSSportsFR Twitter account tells us, this is the worst total for the Forez club at this stage of the competition since the 1988-1989 season.

🧐 What we remember from this derby: #ASSEOL ▪ ASSE has 4 points after 9 days of L1. Worst total at this stage of the competition since fiscal year 1988/89 (4)

▪ OL have conceded 6 goals from the 76th minute of play in L1 this season. More than any other team. pic.twitter.com/T84cg0qw4e

– PokerStars Sports FR (@PSSportsFR) October 3, 2021